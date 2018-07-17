Liars wrote the soundtrack for Jeremy Phillips’ directorial debut 1/1. The film stars Lindsey Shaw, Judd Nelson, and Dendrie Taylor and follows the story of a girl growing up in rural Pennsylvania. It’s in theaters now.

Though Liars has been Angus Andrew’s solo project since 2017, the 1/1 soundtrack was written after the band released their 2014 album Mess. It features his former collaborator Aaron Hemphill, who left Liars to focus on his Nonpareils project.

We’ve heard two songs from 1/1, including “Liquorice” and “No Now Not Your Face.” Today, Liars debuted a new one called “Helsingor Lane.” It’s an eerie track that features ghostly vocals. The accompanying video finds Judd Nelson going about his day-to-day in a rundown, rural town.

Watch below.

1/1 hits theaters today. Liars’ soundtrack is out 7/20 on Mute.