Migos – “Drip (Remix)” (Feat. Future, Young Thug, & Hoodrich Pablo Juan)

Cardi B’s debut album Invasion Of Privacy is basically nothing but hits and potential hits. And one of its hits is “Drip,” the hard-hitting Atlanta trap collab with her husband Offset and with Offset’s fellow Migos. And now there’s a new version of “Drip” out in the world, though it seems to be Frankensteined-together in some strange ways.

Over the weekend, a new Future/Young Thug collab leaked online. This is a pretty normal thing. There was a Quavo guest verse on it, and that seemed pretty normal, too. But the weird thing about it was that the song used the same beat that producer Cassius Jay had used for “Drip.” It’s certainly possible that all three guys had decided to freestyle over the “Drip” beat. But it’s more likely that they’d rapped over that same beat but then Cassius Jay had sold the beat to Cardi. In any case, Quavo has now rapped over that same beat twice.

Someone has now turned all those verses in to a “Drip” remix. The new version of the song sadly has no Cardi, though it does have underrated Atlanta rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan in the mix, as well. It has both Quavo verses. It runs six and a half minutes. There’s a part where Young Thug raps a few bars while whispering. It’s pretty good! The remix might not be official, but it is on WorldStar, and you can hear it below.

Invasion Of Privacy is out now, and it is still the best rap album of 2018.