You might not expect the 80,000 hippies and ravers that attend the annual Burning Man music and arts festival to be the littering type. “Leave no trace” is even one of the ten Burning Man principles. But, despite their anti-waste creed, attendees have been literally shitting in Nevada’s Black Rock City desert. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, the Bureau Of Land Management noticed the mass waste and have expressed concern.

To combat attendees’ shitty behavior (sorry), the Bureau Of Land Management plans to place “mobile rave zones” next to Porta Potties and signs that remind people to use the toilets. BLM’s report says that staff and volunteers already “search for and quickly clean up human waste deposited during deep playa music events,” but they will now “hand out or ask Burners to bring pee bottle and poop bags for camp and deep playa events.” Shitting in a bag might just be the perfect response to corporations and Instagram influencers co-opting music festivals, unless they find a way to brand said poop bags. In which case, I’m out of ideas.