During the Toronto stop on Radiohead’s 2012 North American tour, the stage collapsed and their drum technician Scott Johnson was killed. This week, on 7/19 and 7/20, the band will return to Toronto for the first time since the event, playing two sold-out shows at the Scotiabank Arena.

Following the incident in 2012, Radiohead thought about calling it quits. Drummer Philip Selway told the Globe And Mail, “The way that it came to an abrupt ending in Toronto…When we came away, it was, ‘God, do we want to do this ever again?’ If it causes this, can we do it?” Last year, an Ontario justice stayed 13 charges against the show’s promoter Live Nation, staging company Optex, and engineer Domenic Cugliari. Crown prosecutor David McCaskill blamed the incident on a miscalculation of the roof’s weight.

Radiohead and Johnson’s parents are still trying to reach a verdict. Selway spoke tonight on BBC Newsnight, “It’s very frustrating…The court case broke down on a technicality…There have been no real answers… Without the answers we can’t ensure that an accident like this can’t happen again.”

Selway also appeared on CBC News as they investigated the incident this week. You can watch that segment below.