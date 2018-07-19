Dev Hynes has announced a new Blood Orange album called Negro Swan. The LP will be out 8/24 via Domino, and Hynes shared a teaser video late last night. Back in February, Hynes debuted two songs — “Christopher & 6th” and “June 12th” — neither of which will appear on the forthcoming album. You can hear a snippet of new music in the accompanying teaser.
Negro Swan follows 2016’s Freetown Sound. In a press release, Hynes writes that the album “is an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color. A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.”
Check out upcoming Blood Orange tour dates below.
07/21 Chicago, IL @ Union Park, Pitchfork Music Festival
08/05 Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau, Osheaga Festival
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum, Westward Music Festival
09/15 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
09/16 Portland, OR @ Roseland
09/20 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre
09/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
09/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas, Life is Beautiful Festival
09/26 New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
09/28 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/01 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/02 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/06 Austin, TX @ Zilker Park, Austin City Limits
10/13 Austin, TX @ Zilker Park, Austin City Limits
10/29 London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
10/30 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
11/02 Paris, FR @ Grande Halle de la Villette @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
11/03 Sun Nov 4 @ Turin, IT @ Lingotto Fiere, Club To Club Festival
11/06 @ Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
11/08 Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall
11/07-10 Reykjavík, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves Festival
