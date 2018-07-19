Dev Hynes has announced a new Blood Orange album called Negro Swan. The LP will be out 8/24 via Domino, and Hynes shared a teaser video late last night. Back in February, Hynes debuted two songs — “Christopher & 6th” and “June 12th” — neither of which will appear on the forthcoming album. You can hear a snippet of new music in the accompanying teaser.

Negro Swan follows 2016’s Freetown Sound. In a press release, Hynes writes that the album “is an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color. A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.”

Check out upcoming Blood Orange tour dates below.

07/21 Chicago, IL @ Union Park, Pitchfork Music Festival

08/05 Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau, Osheaga Festival

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum, Westward Music Festival

09/15 Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

09/16 Portland, OR @ Roseland

09/20 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

09/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

09/22 Las Vegas, NV @ Downtown Las Vegas, Life is Beautiful Festival

09/26 New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

09/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

09/28 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/01 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/02 Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/06 Austin, TX @ Zilker Park, Austin City Limits

10/13 Austin, TX @ Zilker Park, Austin City Limits

10/29 London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

10/30 Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

11/02 Paris, FR @ Grande Halle de la Villette @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/03 Sun Nov 4 @ Turin, IT @ Lingotto Fiere, Club To Club Festival

11/06 @ Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

11/08 Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

11/07-10 Reykjavík, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves Festival

Negro Swan is out 8/24 via Domino.