Everything Is Recorded – “Carry Me” (Feat. Obongjayar & Yazz Ahmed)

XL Recordings label head Richard Russell started up his Everything Is Recorded project last year with an EP and he quickly followed that up with the collaborative unit’s debut full-length. After a run of live shows in London, Russell decided to get back into the studio right away and keep recording. This time, he brought in new and returning guests like Sampha, Ibeyi, Scritti Politti’s Green Gartside, Mela Murder, Obongjayar, and more for a new EP called 8AM, which will come out later this year.

The first track he’s sharing from it is “Carry Me,” which features the vocalist Obongjayar (who also was on “She Said” from the debut) and the trumpeter Yazz Ahmed. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “8AM” (Feat. Infinite Coles & Mela Murder)

02 “Carry Me” (Feat. Obongjayar & Yazz Ahmed)

03 “Computer Love” (Feat. Ibeyi & Sampha)

04 “The Ride” (Feat. Scritti Politti)

05 “Flowerdew” (Feat. Infinite Coles & Mela Murder)

06 “All These Words (A Close But Not Quite Reprise)” (Feat. Sampha)

8AM is out later this year.