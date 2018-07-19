Brandon Coleman – “Giant Feelings” (Feat. Patrice Quinn & Techdizzle) Video

Brandon Coleman, aka “Professor Boogie,” plays in Kamasi Washington’s band, and beyond that, he’s worked with everyone from Flying Lotus to Childish Gambino to Shuggie Otis to Babyface to Ciara to Mulatu Astatke. The keyboardist, vocalist, composer, producer, arranger, and self-described “astral traveller” has a new album called Resistance coming out on Brainfeeder in the fall, a musical odyssey that encompasses funk, jazz, disco, boogie, R&B, electro, and soul within its 12 tracks. And today, he’s shared lead single “Giant Feelings.”

Although the song is officially credited to Coleman, Patrice Quinn, and Techdizzle, it also features contributions from Kamasi Washington and the rest of the band of musicians that he’s worked with since The Epic, and it’s been a staple of Washington’s live sets for years. “I wrote ‘Giant Feelings’ for the band … for Kamasi, Miles [Mosley], Ronald [Bruner], Stephen [Bruner] … all those guys. I wrote it for us to play,” Coleman explains in a press release. “I’ve been waiting to work with a voice like Patrice for my whole career. Her voice is as timeless as Ella Fitzgerald or Billie Holiday, it just radiates love.”

“Love, sweet love. It was designed for you and me, us,” Coleman and Quinn sing as “Giant Feelings” swells from a jazz-inflected funk groove into its soaring orchestral climax. “Together we must live in harmony. We must try to love.” Listen to the song and watch Coleman and his merry band of musicians jam out in the accompanying music video below.

Resistance is out 9/14 via Brainfeeder.