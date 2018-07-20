Silk City – “Feel About You” (Feat. Mapei)

Silk City is the superstar producer team-up of Diplo and Mark Ronson, named after the Philadelphia club where they first DJed together nearly two decades ago. After making their official debut at Governors Ball, they’re set to play a few more festivals this summer, and although there’s no news of any full-length project, they’ve just followed up the recent “Only Can Get Better” with another new song. This time featuring vocals from Swedish-American pop singer Mapei, “Feel About You” is a summery, infectious disco-house track. Listen below.