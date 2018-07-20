Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

“Then again, there are plenty of counterexamples where things went downhill as soon as the main songwriter parted ways with a band member who everyone assumed wasn’t contributing.” Weezer is exhibit fucking A of this. I think about this way too much. Listen to the Blue album, listen to Pinkerton, then listen to everything else they did after Matt Sharp left and tell me that what’s missing from it isn’t EXACTLY what Sharp brought to his first Rentals album. Rivers Cuomo got all the glory from day one as being the man behind Weezer, but it’s clear that Matt Sharp was almost an equal partner on those first two albums, even if he was just in the back pulling the strings. He was the Weezer Deep State. Meanwhile, I’d put Mastodon out there as an example where increased collaboration actually led to a better band. I don’t know exactly who was behind the writing of their first couple records—it might’ve been collaborative already at that point—but by the time they get to Crack The Skye, they were fully in Beatles territory. Every member wrote, every member sang, and it still felt like a single unit rather than a bunch of random solo tracks. Arguably their best album, too.