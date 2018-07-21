Watch Janelle Monáe Perform “Americans” On Colbert

Janelle Monáe released her new album Dirty Computer, one of the very best albums of the year so far, a few months back. And today, she went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote it, chatting with Stephen about Barack Obama’s 50th birthday party at the White House, her love of science fiction, The Twilight Zone, and Afrofuturism, and her relationship with Stevie Wonder. She also recreated her spontaneous dance atop David Letterman’s desk and performed “Americans” with a whole squad of backup singers and dancer. Watch the conversation and the performance below.