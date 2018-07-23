Watch The Trailer For RZA’s Cut Throat City Starring Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, & T.I.

In recent years, the Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA has turned his sights to filmmaking. His 2012 directorial debut The Man With The Iron Fists was an homage to classic martial arts films, while last year’s 8 Mile-inspired Love Beats Rhymes starred Azealia Banks as a young aspiring rapper. His next movie, the gritty heist film Cut Throat City, will hit theaters in 2019, and its first teaser trailer has arrived.

According to the synopsis, the film tells the story of “four boyhood friends in New Orleans’ Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated, no jobs, and no help from FEMA. Reluctantly turning to a local gangster for work, the friends are hired to pull off a daring heist in the heart of the city. But the job goes bad and they find themselves on the run, hunted by two idealistic detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks the friends stole the heist money. With their only way out to buy their way back, the friends decide to get what they need by turning the tables on the casinos that have taken from their city for years … by doing a little taking of their own.”

Wesley Snipes, Terrence Howard, & T.I. star alongside Shameik Moore, Denzel Whitaker, Eiza González, Isaiah Washington, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Keean Johnson, and Kat Graham. “I’m trying to tell the story of America through my music and films,” RZA told fans at Comic Con this weekend. “You have talent, ambition and aspiration but those things get washed away. When they get washed away you turn to desperation.” Watch the trailer below.