Mac Miller – “What’s The Use?” (Feat. Thundercat, Syd, & Snoop Dogg)

In a couple weeks, Mac Miller is releasing a new album called Swimming. We’ve already heard “Self Care” and “Small Worlds” from it, and today the rapper has shared another one, “What’s The Use?”

This track was produced by Pomo and features contributions from Thundercat and Dam-Funk on the instrumentals and backing vocals from Syd and Snoop Dogg, as Miller said in an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe. “I just like having something that comes on and makes people want to move in a different way,” he said.

Listen to it below.

Swimming is out 8/3 via Parlophone Records.