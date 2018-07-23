Spice Girls Reunion Back On Says Scary

A proper Spice Girls reunion has been touch-and-go for a few years now. The pop group last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics, and they were spotted together earlier this year, though for what exactly remains a mystery.

According to Mel B, aka Scary Spice, the group have all agreed to the reunion. “For sure we are getting back together,” she told the host of a British talk show today, according to Reuters. “We’re sisters at the end of the day and what we went through was quite an amazing, brilliant journey, so we’re together, we’re back together.”

She also alluded to a snag in the plan, presumably Victoria Beckham: “There’s one that’s been a bit difficult. But she’s getting roped in.”