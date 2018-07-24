Mothers – “Pink” Video

2015 Band To Watch Mothers announced their sophomore album Render Another Ugly Method last month with its twitchy lead single “Blame Kit.” That song was one of the best released that week. Today, the Athens indie-folk four-piece share another new song, “Pink,” with an accompanying video.

“Pink” jitters, but in a different way than its predecessor. It’s a controlled rumble that waits until the very end to erupt. Jangly riffs flit around a dark, buzzing bassline, eventually changing course and thickening as drums crash and rise. The video, directed by Jake Lazovick an Richard Phillip Smith, moves with a similar slow propulsion. Frontwoman Kristine Leschper sits in an eerie waiting room, filling out forms until she disappears. A motif in the form of yellow balloons and cinder block can be traced back to the album’s trailer video, which you can watch below.

Leschper expands on the song and visual:

“Pink” deals with the passage of time. It describes a series of memories within cars — cars of my childhood, recent past, and present – and subsequent feelings of childlike removal and helplessness. The video aims to reciprocate these three vignettes of idling, through limited actions and minimalist set design divided into three parts.

Watch the music video for “Pink” and the trailer for Render Another Ugly Method below.

Render Another Ugly Method is out 9/7 via ANTI- Records. Pre-order it here.