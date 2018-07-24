Watch Jorja Smith Play “February 3rd” On Fallon

A couple months back I named Jorja Smith one of the new queens of UK R&B (along with “Boo’d Up” breakout star Ella Mai) on the strength of her debut album Lost & Found, a smoothly simmering collection informed by jazzy ’90s hip-hop and neo-soul. It was a statement of longevity from Smith after attention-grabbing guest spots on Drake and Kali Uchis tracks and Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther soundtrack.

Last night Smith made her way to US television for the second time. After appearing on Kimmel back in April with “Blue Lights“, this time she performed another Lost & Found highlight “February 3rd,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Backed by dreamily percussive keyboards and subtly commanding rhythm section, she showed off her classically smoky singing on a dimly lit set that played off the song’s lounge-y vibes. It was a fine statement of purpose from an artist you should be paying attention to. Watch below.

Lost & Found is out now. Check it out here.