Black Thought – “Rest In Power” Video

Jay-Z is one of the executive producers of Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, a six-part documentary series that debuts on the Paramount Network next week. Black Thought recorded an original song for the series, “Rest In Power,” that addresses its subject matter: “In America, one tradition that lasts/ Is black blood woven into the fibers of the flag,” he raps. “Not addressing the problems of the past/ To nowhere fast, but following the path.”

The song comes attached to a video featuring footage from the documentary of Martin and the events that happened in the wake of his death. Black Thought also appears, rapping in front of a monument. Watch and listen below.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story premieres on 7/30 on Paramount Network. Here’s a trailer: