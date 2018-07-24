Watch Live Play “Lightning Crashes” With Dennis Rodman

Live’s original lineup: Oh now feel it coming back again! The ’90s post-grunge hit-makers got back together with formerly estranged lead singer Ed Kowalczyk about 18 months ago, and the reunited unit recently began releasing new music. And now, for some reason, they’ve joined their Alternative Nation forebears Pearl Jam in welcoming Dennis Rodman to the stage.

Yes, the NBA Hall Of Famer, live-action cartoon character, and friend of North Korea made an appearance onstage during Live’s performance Monday night at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston. While Kowalczyk and the boys were playing their signature hit “Lightning Crashes,” Rodman appeared from backstage to pose with the band and contribute a few scattered backing vocals. You couldn’t really hear his singing, but the Worm couldn’t be much worse than the voices that rang out whenever Kowalczyk turned the microphone out toward the audience.

Like the angel, open your eyes and watch fan footage of the incident below — and if you never read my Throwing Copper retrospective from a few years back, treat yourself to that as well.