Watch Teenage David Wain Ask KISS A Question On A 1988 Geraldo Episode

Filmmaker and comedian David Wain was a member of the studio audience for a 1988 episode of Geraldo where Kiss’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons were some of the featured guests. He asked the band a question on-camera, and Wain recently took a trip down memory lane on his Instagram account to revisit the moment in time. He asked about why the band started re-using their older costumes, all while seated next to a young Ken Marino, who was his classmate at NYU at the time as they were first beginning their sketch comedy careers.

He’s talked about his Kiss fandom before. In an interview between him and Craig Wedren, they reminisce about how their dorm room was decorated with Kiss posters. In a different interview, Wain talked about when Gene Simmons came to the premiere of Role Models but he didn’t get to meet him.

Check out the clip below.