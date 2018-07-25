Kendrick Lamar Has A Guest Role On Power This Sunday

I’ve never seen Power, the televised crime drama starring 50 Cent, but as music-tangential crumbling-empire TV shows go, it seems to have had longer legs culturally than Empire. For instance, you don’t see Kendrick Lamar booking guest roles on Empire, do you? But as Pitchfork points out, Kung Fu Kenny will appear on the new episode of Power this Sunday.

In a statement, executive producer Mark Canton explained, “Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and [series creator] Courtney [A. Kemp], 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power. Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.” There’s no word as to what that role entails, whether his character will stick around for more than one episode, or whether this will prove to be a stepping stone toward an EGOT for the Pulitzer-winning rapper.

Kendrick’s Power appearance airs this Sunday at 8PM ET on Starz.