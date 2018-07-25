Lauryn Hill Cancels Multiple Upcoming Tour Performances

Following a number of complaints about Lauryn Hill’s recent Toronto concert, from sound quality to her notorious tardiness, the singer has canceled some upcoming tour dates.

The performances in Charlotte, North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, St. Petersburg, Florida and Virginia Beach were all cut. The Nashville date has been moved to October 11, while the Atlanta show has been moved to October 13. The Miami concert is now on October 15. The Miseducation tour is a 20th anniversary celebration of her hit album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

“Due to unforeseen production issues, a select number of dates on The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour have been postponed or cancelled,” Live Nation said in a statement. “For postponed shows, tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.”

M.I.A., A$AP Rocky, Nas, Big Boi, Santigold, SZA, Dave Chappelle, and Busta Rhymes are among the many guests expected to appear throughout the tour.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.

