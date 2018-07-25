Tyler, The Creator shared another single, surprising absolutely no one. The rapper has released ten one-off singles over the past few months — just yesterday he dropped a freestyle with A$AP Rocky — and “NAGA” makes it 11.

Tyler raps over a textured synth and piano alongside newcomer $ilkmoney. If James Blake collaborated with Odd Future in 2012, this is probably what the beat would’ve sounded like. Amusing lines like “I need a mixed bitch like parfaits / Who read ‘Junie B. Jones’ in fourth grade” surround the no-frills chorus: “She be like, yeah, I be like, nah.” The track will appear on $ilkmoney’s forthcoming project I Hate My Life And I Really Wish People Would Stop Telling Me Not To. Listen to “NAGA” below.