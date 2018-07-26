Loretta Lynn – “Half A Mind” (Roger Miller Cover)

At the end of August, a tribute album to the late country writer and singer Roger Miller will be released with contributions from some big names, including Dolly Parton, Ringo Starr, Eric Church, Brad Paisley, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Kris Kristofferson, Merle Haggard, and more.

Loretta Lynn also recorded a song for King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller. She took on “Half A Mind,” a wistful rumination on having one foot out the door. Listen to it below via NPR.

King of the Road: A Tribute to Roger Miller is out 8/31 via BMG.