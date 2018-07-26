Tom Morello has announced that he’ll release a new solo album, The Atlas Underground, in October. It features guest appearances from the likes of Killer Mike, Big Boi, RZA, GZA, Bassnectar, Portugal The Man, Gary Clark Jr., Steve Aoki, and more. The former Rage Against The Machine member, who more recently has been working with the supergroup Prophets Of Rage, had this to say in a statement about the album:

The riffs and the beats led the way, but the extraordinary talents of the collaborators set my creativity into uncharted territory. I’ve been devoted both musically and as an activist to fighting injustice at every turn. Amid this heightened sense of impending doom, it’s now time to rally the troops in a last-ditch effort to save the planet, and our artistic souls. By challenging the boundaries of what music is and has sounded like before, you can open people’s eyes to changing the status quo in society.

Today, he’s shared two tracks from the upcoming album. “We Don’t Need You” features Vic Mensa, while “Battle Sirens” features Knife Party. Check out both of them and the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Battle Sirens” (Feat. Knife Party)

02 “Rabbit’s Revenge” (Feat. Bassnectar, Big Boi, & Killer Mike)

03 “Every Step That I Take” (Feat. Portugal. The Man & Whethan)

04 “We Don’t Need You” (Feat. Vic Mensa)

05 “Find Another Way” (Feat. Marcus Mumford)

06 “How Long” (Feat. Steve Aoki & Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath)

07 “Lucky One” (Feat. K.Flay)

08 “One Nation” (Feat. Pretty Lights)

09 “Vigilante Nocturno” (Feat. Carl Restivo)

10 “Where It’s At Ain’t What It Is” (Feat. Gary Clark Jr. & Nico Stadi)

11 “Roadrunner” (Feat. Leikeli47)

12 “Lead Poisoning” (Feat. GZA, RZA, & Herobust)

The Atlas Underground is out 10/12 via Mom + Pop.