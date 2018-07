Watch My Bloody Valentine Debut A New Song In Oakland

My Bloody Valentine have a pair of EPs on the way — one of them supposedly slated for a release this summer, although who knows how that’ll turn out — and the shoegaze legends recently headed out on their first US tour in five years. They debuted a brand new song at Meltdown Fest in London last month, and during their show in Oakland last week, they debuted another new song.

“I want to be immediate,โ€ Kevin Shields told SF Weekly earlier this month. “We will be playing songs live in America that we haven’t even recorded before, which is a huge departure. I don’t know why — but I have this strong feeling of urgency — like these songs need to be heard now.”

While the last new song showed off MBV’s pummeling side, this one sounds like a thing of ferocious beauty. Watch and listen below via Consequence Of Sound.