Watch My Bloody Valentine Debut A New Song In Oakland

My Bloody Valentine have a pair of EPs on the way — one of them supposedly slated for a release this summer, although who knows how that’ll turn out — and the shoegaze legends recently headed out on their first US tour in five years. They debuted a brand new song at Meltdown Fest in London last month, and during their show in Oakland last week, they debuted another new song.

“I want to be immediate,” Kevin Shields told SF Weekly earlier this month. “We will be playing songs live in America that we haven’t even recorded before, which is a huge departure. I don’t know why — but I have this strong feeling of urgency — like these songs need to be heard now.”

While the last new song showed off MBV’s pummeling side, this one sounds like a thing of ferocious beauty. Watch and listen below via Consequence Of Sound.