Honey-voiced alt-R&B singer Miguel released his latest album War & Leisure last December. He’s contributed a couple features since then, and today he shares two new songs: a cover of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Porcelain” and an original track called “Python.” Miguel performed his beautiful RHCP tribute for the Like A Version segment on Australian radio station Triple J. His new song “Python” is funky and smooth, and supposedly the first of several new songs Miguel plans to play on his forthcoming tour. Listen to both songs below.