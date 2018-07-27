Stream Santigold I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions

Historically, pop polymath Santigold has taken years between albums. But she recorded her new album I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions in just two weeks, finishing it up when she was nine months pregnant with twins. (The babies were born about four months ago.) Yesterday, shortly after the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Santigold announced the existence of the new album and shared first single “Run The Road.” And right now, less than a day later, that album is out there in the world.

Dancehall has been an inspiration to Santigold for pretty much her entire career. (As the person who sang on Major Lazer’s debut single “Hold The Line,” Santigold has something to do with the recent pop fascination with the music.) But I Don’t Want is the first time she’s gone all-in on dancehall. Santigold recorded the album with Brooklyn-based producer Dre Skull, the man behind the boutique dancehall label Mixpak. It’s a combination that makes sense.

The song has some of the effortless grace of Santigold’s debut. She never fakes a Jamaican accent. Instead, she lets her voice float over the lithe, sticky beats. It’s a fun, short, breezy album, and you can stream the whole thing below.

I Don’t Want: The Gold Fire Sessions is out now on Downtown. And speaking of Mixpak, have you heard Popcaan’s new album Forever? Because you really should.