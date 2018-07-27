Brian Baker played bass in Minor Threat as a teeanger, and since then, he’s been in Government Issue, Dag Nasty, and Samhain. For more than 20 years, he’s been in Bad Religion. And now he’s also got a new band called Beach Rats. Beach Rats also includes former Lifetime singer Ari Katz and members of the Bouncing Souls. This is a hell of a punk rock pedigree, and you can hear it in their music. Beach Rats make bouncy, snotty, catchy-as-hell old-timey melodic hardcore. We posted their debut song “Lonely For The Night,” and now their entire debut EP Wasted Time is out. The five songs rocket by in eight minutes, so rest assured that Wasted Time will not waste your time. Check it out below.

<a href="http://bridge9.bandcamp.com/album/wasted-time" target="_blank">Wasted Time by Beach Rats</a>

The Wasted Time EP is out now on Bridge Nine.