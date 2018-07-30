Watch St. Vincent & Doveman Cover Joni Mitchell At Newport

Over the weekend, St. Vincent performed at the Newport Folk Festival. Annie Clark did a stripped-down set for the Rhode Island institution, with Doveman’s Thomas Bartlett accompanying her on piano. During the set, she covered Joni Mitchell’s “Court And Spark,” off the legendary musician’s 1974 album of the same name.

No video from the performance itself has surfaced just yet but, as Brooklyn Vegan points out, Clark shared some clips of Bartlett and her rehearsing it in a car, presumably while on the way to the festival.

Watch those below.