Ricky Eat Acid – “My Angel Crying In The Rose Room”

Sam Ray has been, as always, as busy as ever with releasing stuff. Earlier this year, he put out a really good album with his band American Pleasure Club, A Whole Fucking Lifetime Of This, and followed that up with a whole mixtape that he sold on tour. And just yesterday, he shared a collection of demos and B-sides from his old band Julia Brown.

Today, he’s announcing that he has two new albums under his Ricky Eat Acid name in the wings. They’re the follow-ups to the project’s last proper album, 2016’s Talk To You Soon, and he says in a statement that they constitute his first real brand-new music since then, after a period of creative blockage. No concrete details are available on either yet, but Ray has shared a track from one of them, a brief but enveloping instrumental called “My Angel Crying In The Rose Room.”

Ray’s also shared a statement to accompany the release of the track providing some framework for it. Check that out, alongside the song, below.

<a href="http://rickyeatacid.bandcamp.com/track/my-angel-crying-in-the-rose-room" target="_blank">My Angel Crying In The Rose Room by Ricky Eat Acid</a>

Hello, I am incredibly happy to be bringing to you the first “brand new” & “real” Ricky Eat Acid song since my 2016 album “Talk To You Soon”. While I have released a couple of things lately, they’ve been archival works – shelved, “lost” albums that I’d finally been able to secure releases for, or impromptu collections of unfinished songs, demos, drafts, one-off-collaborations. It felt good to be able to “clear house” and release so much stuff that I’d never had the time, chance, or resources to, but all I wanted was to create something new, and no matter how hard I tried, I felt unable to do so. Over the years I’ve tried to turn my restlessness into a strength. I knew that it could be jarring or off-putting to some listeners, but I considered it necessary for me to remain innovative & passionate about my work. At a certain point, though, pushing yourself constantly out of your comfort zone becomes a crutch, and you have to confront yourself and think, ‘as an artist, what am I afraid of?’ I realized that the reason I hadn’t been able to make any music that felt passionate & “real” was because I was no longer allowing myself to. Rather than pushing myself towards some new truth, I was just pushing myself away from the sounds that I felt most deeply connected to. Within days of this stupid, stupid bit of soul-searching I started sketching out the ideas for two separate albums that now – months later – I feel are the two best works of my entire career & life. I can’t wait to share them with you. While I have to remain quiet about one of them, I wanted to share the best song (so far) from the latter of the two. It’s called “My Angel Crying In The Rose Room”. It’s short at first glance but just under the skin there are whole worlds contained within it.

“My Angel Crying In The Rose Room” is out now.