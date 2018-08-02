Livestream Lollapalooza 2018

Lollapalooza is hitting Chicago this weekend with four days of music and no backpacks. If you’re not there in person, that doesn’t mean that you’ll miss out on all the fun.

As always, Red Bull TV is livestreaming the festivities. And this year, the stream will feature sets from over 50 acts including but not limited to Vampire Weekend, Arctic Monkeys, St. Vincent, the National, Jack White, Lykke Li, Brockhampton, Chvrches, Tyler, The Creator, the Weeknd, Kali Uchis, and Franz Ferdinand.

The stream kicks off at 6PM CDT/7PM EDT today and at 2PM CDT every other day; watch and check out the full broadcast schedule below (all times in CDT).

THURSDAY, AUGUST 2

Channel 1

6:05 – Franz Ferdinand

7:00 – Khalid

9:00 – Arctic Monkeys

Channel 2

6:05 – LANY

7:05 – Chvrches

8:10 – Rezz

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3

Channel 1

3:15 – Rebelution

5:35 – Tyler, the Creator

6:45 – Post Malone

7:45 – WALK THE MOON

8:45 – The National

Channel 2

2:10 – Cuco

3:00 – The Wombats

3:45 – Terror Jr.

4:45 – James Bay

6:30 – Greta Van Fleet

7:30 – BØRNS

8:30 – Tycho

9:30 – BROCKHAMPTON

Channel 3

2:10 – Tyler Childers

3:20 – G Herbo

4:10 – Taylor Bennett

5:00 – Valentino Khan

6:00 – Alan Walker

7:00 – Rusko

8:00 – Malaa

9:00 – Dillon Francis

SATURDAY, AUGUST 4

Channel 1

2:10 – Sir Sly

3:00 – Charlotte Cardin

3:50 – ARIZONA

4:55 – Autograf

6:35 – Logic

7:40 – St. Vincent

8:45 – The Weeknd

Channel 2

2:55 – Amy Shark

3:30 – Bomba Estéreo

4:30 – Catfish and the Bottlemen

5:30 – LL Cool J

6:30 – GoldLink

7:00 – Daniel Caesar

8:45 – Vampire Weekend

Channel 3

2:10 – lovelytheband

3:00 – Pale Waves

3:45 – LOUDPVCK

4:30 – K?D

5:30 – Ghastly

6:30 – Zomboy

7:45 – Illenium

8:45 – Zedd

9:20 – Tash Sultana

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5

Channel 1

2:10 – The Regrettes

3:35 – Anderson East

4:30 – Lykke Li

5:30 – Gucci Mane

8:45 – Jack White

Channel 2

2:10 – The Coronas

3:30 – Kali Uchis

4:30 – The Vaccines

6:00 – Sabrina Claudio

7:00 – Manchester Orchestra

8:00 – Chromeo

9:00 – ODESZA

Channel 3

2:45 – Freya Ridings

3:30 – Chris Lake

4:15 – Ekali

5:00 – Herobust

6:00 – ToryBoi

8:45 – Galantis