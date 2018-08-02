Neil & Liam Finn – “Ghosts”

Lightsleeper is the first collaborative album by Neil Finn (Split Enz, Crowded House, Fleetwood Mac) and his son Liam (a veteran Band To Watch alumnus). It’s out later this month and is peppered with guest stars ranging from Mick Fleetwood to Connan Mockasin. It also extends the family reunion to Sharon Finn, Neil’s wife and Liam’s mom, who plays bass on two songs, and Elroy Finn, Liam’s brother, who drums on seven.

Following lead single “Back To Life” and its goofy, star-studded video comes another new track today called “Ghosts.” This one is fittingly spooky, its spongy new wave bounce haunted by a host of eerie guitar and keyboard sounds. It builds to a serenely harmonized conclusion directed at the specters in their periphery: “I don’t believe in you.”

Listen below.

Lightsleeper is out 8/24. Pre-order it here.