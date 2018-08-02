St. Vincent Remixes Maroon 5 & Cardi B’s “Girls Like You”

Not sure why Annie Clark is out here remixing Maroon 5 songs, but this is the reality we live in. Deal with it! The official St. Vincent remix of Maroon 5’s Cardi B-featuring song “Girls Like You” has just dropped, and Clark gives the track her own throbbing, disco-lite spin. It drops most of Adam Levine’s contributions, opting to keep the focus on Cardi, which is a-OK with me!

The music video for “Girls Like You” placed a lot of famous women in the spotlight, and it seems they have similar aims for a series of remixes for this track: “The song has such an important message and were grateful to continue it with not just her, but with remixes from a few other amazing female musicians as well,” the band said in a statement to The Fader.

“I HAD THE BEST TIME MAKING THIS MAROON 5/CARDI B REMIX. THANKS TO THEM FOR HAVING ME,” Clark wrote in a caption. “LOTS OF DILLA SAMPLES MAKING THE BEAT AND LOTS OF DANCING ALONE IN MY STUDIO.”

Check it out below.