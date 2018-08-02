Sub Pop Gets Its Own Airplane

Sub Pop Records is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. We’ve been reminiscing by publishing a list of the most essential grunge songs and an essay looking back the first Mudhoney single. The label is celebrating by throwing a weekend-long party. And Alaska Airlines is honoring its legacy by giving them their very own Sub Pop-branded airplane.

One of their planes — a Boeing 737-800 — has been outfitted with Sub Pop logos and iconography from throughout the years. Label co-president and founder Jonathan Poneman said: “The jet’s wrapping makes it look like a Sub Pop musician’s instrument case, only in much better condition. It’s definitely the sickest jet on the tarmac!”

The airplane will be in regular rotation along the West Coast starting today, with its first trip being out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Just yesterday, Alaska Airlines was in the news for issuing an apology to a gay couple who were asked to move their seats for a straight couple.