Justin Timberlake-Created Game Show Spin The Wheel Coming To Fox

Fox is ready to spin the wheel with Justin Timberlake and Dax Shepard.

Following a multiple-network bidding war and extensive negotiations, the network has handed out a straight-to-series order for game show Spin The Wheel, based on an original idea from Timberlake and Andrew Glassman (The Wall). Dax Shepard (Parenthood) is set to host.

The series offers what Fox says will be one of the biggest prizes in primetime history: a chance to take home more than $20 million in cash per episode. (An episode count has yet to be determined.) The series will air at some point during the forthcoming 2018-19 broadcast season. A specific date has also not been determined.

Described as a suspenseful, high-energy mix of pop culture trivial strategy and luck, Spin The Wheel pits contestants against a 40-foot wheel. Throughout the game, players add cash to the wheel’s wedges by correctly answering trivia questions. Incorrect responses add wedges that could bring the cash total down to zero. Contestants must decide whether to walk away or risk it all and spin the wheel one last time.

Timberlake and Glassman created the format, which is produced by Tennman Entertainment, Glassman Media, and LBI. Rick Yorn and Johnny Wright exec produce the series alongside Timberlake and Glassman. IMG will distribute the series internationally.

“This show is massive on so many levels and has the ability to change people’s lives,” said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment at Fox. “We have a charismatic and hilarious host in Dax, an uber-producer in Andrew, an insanely creative global superstar in Justin, and one of the biggest prizes in primetime history. We can’t wait to spin the wheel.”

The format was shopped to networks in February 2017 and landed at Fox shortly thereafter. Negotiations for the series have been ongoing since.

The series joins a Fox unscripted roster that also includes The Four, So You Think You Can Dance, the MasterChef franchise, Love Connection, and Hell’s Kitchen, among others.

The order for Spin The Wheel arrives a year after Fox lost out on the American Idol revival and after NBC found success with Glassman’s similarly themed game show The Wall, which the network renewed last year for 20 episodes following its strong debut. Chris Hardwick hosts the series, which is exec produced by Glassman and NBA superstar LeBron James. The news comes as Fox is heading into the 2018-19 season with a new focus on sports, procedurals, and multicamera comedies and its parent company prepares to sell its TV and film studios.

For his part, Shepard recently signed on to star in Fox’s off-cycle comedy pilot Bless This Mess opposite Lake Bell. The comedy remains in contention at Fox. His credits include features CHiPs and Hit And Run and episodes of The Good Place and Ghosted. He’s repped by WME.

Spin The Wheel marks Timberlake’s exec producing debut. The Grammy- and Emmy-winning musician and actor is repped by WME.

This article originally appeared on The Hollywood Reporter.