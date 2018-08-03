Ella Mai – “Trip”

With the universally acclaimed R&B love song “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai has become an instant star. It’s been a career-making hit for the south London singer, one that landed her on late-night TV, attracted thirsty superstars for a remix, and has more than a few people proclaiming it the Song Of The Summer. “Boo’d Up” made 23-year-old Mai the first UK singer to top the US R&B chart since 1992 — i.e. before she was born — and it did so without the help of any featured guests. People just adore this song. I’m one of them.

Mai is no overnight success story — she’s been recording for DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers label for a few years now, and she took some other stabs at showbiz fame before that — but unless she can come up with another classic single, she may turn out to be a one-hit wonder. Now we get our first chance to find out what else she’s got in store and whether it can keep us so deep in our feelings.

“Trip,” Mai’s first single since “Boo’d Up” became a smash, is out now via 10 Summers/Interscope. Listen below, and look out for Mai’s full-length debut album soon.

