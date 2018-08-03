Sinead O’Connor, As Magda Davitt, Shares First New Music In 4 Years

Sinéad O’Connor, under her new assumed name Magda Davitt, has released her first new song since 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m The Boss. It’s also the first material she’s shared since last year’s public struggles with her mental health. Earlier this year, she announced a pair of US shows that were set to take place in April, though both ended up being postponed.

The new song is called “Milestones,” and it was recorded with producer David Holmes, who stresses that the track is just a demo.

The song debuted on The Irish Sun’s website, and the Irish singer told the publication that she’s still working on an album but expects it won’t be out until late next year. She does have a title for it, though: No Mud No Lotus.

Listen to the new song here.