Travis Scott released his new album Astroworld late last night. The LP is feature-heavy and includes collaborations with the Weeknd, James Blake, Stevie Wonder, John Mayer, Pharrell, Thundercat, Quavo, Frank Ocean, Swae Lee, Juice WRLD, 21 Savage, Tame Impala, and more. Notably, Scott’s recent track “Watch” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Uzi Vert) was left off the album.

This afternoon, Scott guested on Beats 1 Radio’s “.Wav Radio” show and used the opportunity to premiere three songs that didn’t make it onto Astroworld: “Part Time,” “Zoom” (Feat. Gunna), and “Houdini” (Feat. Playboi Cardi). Scott also chatted a bit with host Chase B about what it was like to work with Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker as well as Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. You can listen to that banter and check out three new tracks via Apple Music.