Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis’ Comedy Central series Detroiters welcomed Danny Brown onto the show last night. Pitchfork points out that Brown, who is a Detroit native, played the role of Dr. Mayflower, a weight loss doctor pushing his services through a bizarre commercial.
Brown’s most recent album, Atrocity Exhibition, came out in 2016. Read our profile here and check out clips of his Detroiters episode below.
