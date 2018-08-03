Lorne Michaels and Jason Sudeikis’ Comedy Central series Detroiters welcomed Danny Brown onto the show last night. Pitchfork points out that Brown, who is a Detroit native, played the role of Dr. Mayflower, a weight loss doctor pushing his services through a bizarre commercial.

Brown’s most recent album, Atrocity Exhibition, came out in 2016. Read our profile here and check out clips of his Detroiters episode below.