Foxhole Announce Reunion Album, Share Lead Single “Noble Scales”

The Kentucky-based post-rockers Foxhole made their mark during the early to mid-aughts. Now, after a 12-year hiatus, they’re back with their fourth proper album. The mostly instrumental project was written during their hiatus, across five states and three countries. Today, we hear its lead single, “Noble Scales.” Built around a slow-burning, melodic guitar, the track recalls the ’90s post-punk sound that inspired Foxhole by from the start.

Via email, the band offered some background:

Named in honor of the late Jason Noble (Rachel’s, Shipping News), it’s a track that’s quintessential Foxhole — emotive and aggressive, with a wealth of intricacies hidden just beneath the surface, hinting at the decade that elapsed between the initial living room demo (whose Rat-distorted bass track survives in the final mix) and the expansive version you hear today.

Listen to “Noble Scales” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “After The Walk”

02 “Count Basie And His Daughter’s Shoes”

03. “Noble Scales”

04 “Something Or Other”

05 “Gottlieb Deux”

06 “Enlist Now”

07 “Gottlieb’s Dragon”

08 “Calm Blood”

09 “Supermonster”

10 “Eight Belles At Midnight”

11 “Pine Resin Transfer, Amber Hands”

Well Kept Thing is out 9/28 via Burnt Toast Vinyl. Pre-order it here.