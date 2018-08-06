Eric Bachmann – “Jaded Lover, Shady Drifter”

Eric Bachmann, frontman of the North Carolinian ’90s indie greats Archers Of Loaf, has said that his old band is working on its first new music in 20 years. The band, which broke up in 1998 and reunited to tour sporadically in 2011, is apparently all on board with making another record. Bachmann just has to finish writing the songs. But in the meantime, Bachmann’s got an album’s worth of his own songs that he’s just about ready to share.

Next month, Bachmann will release No Recover, his new solo album. His wife and collaborator Liz Durrett sings backup on the album, while his Archers Of Loaf bandmate Eric Johnson plays electric guitar. He’s already shared the album’s title track, and now he’s also letting us hear a new song called “Jaded Lover, Shady Drifter.”

The new song is relatively mellow, especially compared to what the Archers used to do, but it also sounds grand and sweeping. Over a meditative acoustic guitar figure, Bachmann’s voice grows louder and stronger until he’s wailing at the heavens. The arrangement steadily fleshes itself out, too, with banjos and pulsing synths getting louder and louder. It’s a deeply pretty piece of work, and you can hear it below.

No Recover is out 9/7 on Merge.