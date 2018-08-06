Amber Arcades – “Where Did You Go” Video

Amber Arcades, the project of Dutch musician Annelotte de Graaf, will follow up 2016 debut Fading Lines with a new album this September. Called European Heartbreak, it was produced in Virginia and LA by Trey Pollard and Deerhoof’s Chris Cohen. Don’t miss that irony!

Today we’re getting the album’s fourth single “Where Did You Go.” It’s a bouncy track with a chorus that croons. There’s a dreaminess in her voice that shields the lyrics’ melancholia, and the accompanying Elliot Arndt-directed music video confronts tourism and love and uncertainty. de Graaf and her partner, Edwin Louis, pin a map of Europe to a rock wall and throw a dart at it, saying “Wherever this dart lands is where we’re gonna go and spend the rest of our lives.” The dart lands in the grass, so they blindfold each other and get lost in a forest.

Watch and listen to “Where Did You Go,” and while you’re at it check out previous single “Alpine Town” below.

European Heartbreak is out 9/28 via Heavenly Recordings. Pre-order it here.