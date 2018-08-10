Despite what a certain scene in Sorry To Bother You might have you believe, Lakeith Stanfield actually can rap. He freestyled in a couple of memorable scenes from his 2013 breakout Short Term 12, and during the making of the movie, he also met and formed a rap duo called Moors with musician and producer Hrishikesh Hirway, aka HH, who’s also known as the host of the popular Song Exploder podcast.

Through his role as the protagonist in Boots Riley’s much buzzed-about new film Sorry To Bother You, Stanfield also met another musical collaborator: Tune-Yards’ Merrill Garbus, who wrote the score for Sorry To Bother You and contributed to a song on the Coup’s soundtrack album. (Stanfield himself raps a verse on another song from the album.)

Now, following the release of Sorry To Bother You and its soundtrack, Moors and Tune-Yards have teamed up for a new collaborative single. That single, “Mango,” comes along with a music video featuring Stanfield and a bunch of animated squiggles. Here’s Garbus on the track’s creation:

Lakeith came to our studio in Oakland twice to work on vocals. He had really specific ideas about the track, different characters he wanted to give voice to, and we worked together to keep amping up the weird. Times are weird. Lakeith is reflecting his universes and creating new ones — it’s fascinating and important and we’re grateful and lucky to be a part of amplifying his voice.

Watch and listen below.