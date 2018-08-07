Playboi Carti – “Big Bank” (Feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

“Big Bank” is the name of a big hit off YG’s new album Stay Dangerous, which you may have heard about when EA Sports edited a mention of Colin Kaepernick out of Big Sean’s verse in the soundtrack to the latest Madden NFL game. “Big Bank” is also the name of a Big K.R.I.T. single featuring T.I. from last year’s 4Eva Is A Mighty Long Time. And now “Big Bank” is a SoundCloud loosie by Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert. Rappers ought to find a different title for their songs!

This version of “Big Bank” burbles out of the digital morass in a manner we’ve come to expect from Carti and Uzi, but it’s also got a vigorous looped piano sample that makes it feel a bit more organic than usual. It’s ridiculously infectious and fun as long as you are open to rap music that doesn’t sound anything like Real Hip-Hop™ — which, since you clicked on this post, I assume you are. (For a more purist approach to rap, I recommend those other tracks called “Big Bank.”)

Invest some time in the latest “Big Bank” below via Rap-Up. And if you’re into it, check out Playboi Carti’s recent Die Lit, which we named one of the best albums of 2018 so far.