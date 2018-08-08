Boomiverse, the last solo album from OutKast’s Big Boi, is now more than a year old, and it didn’t exactly set the world on fire when it came out. But Big Boi is still out on the endless promo trail, and he’ll head out on tour with Christina Aguilera this fall. Last night, Big Boi was the musical guest on The Tonight Show, and while there wasn’t really a special occasion to celebrate, it was another chance to see the man’s widescreen charm on display.

On the show, Big Boi took the stage with Sleepy Brown, his old Organized Noize collaborator. Together, they performed the Boomiverse track “All Night.” This looked like a little bit of Big Boi’s festival set. He didn’t have a live band with him — just DJ, three backing singers, and a screen that played trippy space imagery. He performed in a cloud of dry ice and looked very, very happy to be there.

If you’ve seen Big Boi’s live show — and if you’ve been to music festivals over the past few years, there’s a good chance you have — you know that this guy is a total blast to watch. Check out his performance below.

Boomiverse is out now on Epic.