The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

Australian psychedelic pop band the Church is making its way over to North America this fall in honor of the 30th anniversary of the band’s seminal album Starfish. The Church will be playing their fifth album, which went gold in the US, in its entirety. In addition to this month-long trek across North America, the band is expected to announce a second leg of the tour taking place in the spring sometime in the near future.

Those who are not familiar with the post-punk band or their extensive catalog will almost certainly recognize their dreamy, ethereal 1988 hit “Under The Milky Way” from either the film Donnie Darko or its use in commercials. Over the years the synth-pop single has been covered by a wide array of artists including Sia, the Killers, and Nicole Atkins.

Tour dates are listed below:

09/30 Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Fest

10/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

10/03 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/04 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

10/05 Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door

10/06 Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door

10/09 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up

10/11 Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

10/12 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s FoCo

10/14 Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

10/15 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

10/16 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

10/17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/19 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland, Ballroom

10/20 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/21 Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus

10/23 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/24 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

10/25 New York, NY @ City Winery

10/26 New York, NY @ City Winery

This article originally appeared on Spin.