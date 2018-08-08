The Church Announce Starfish 30th Anniversary Tour

Australian psychedelic pop band the Church is making its way over to North America this fall in honor of the 30th anniversary of the band’s seminal album Starfish. The Church will be playing their fifth album, which went gold in the US, in its entirety. In addition to this month-long trek across North America, the band is expected to announce a second leg of the tour taking place in the spring sometime in the near future.
Those who are not familiar with the post-punk band or their extensive catalog will almost certainly recognize their dreamy, ethereal 1988 hit “Under The Milky Way” from either the film Donnie Darko or its use in commercials. Over the years the synth-pop single has been covered by a wide array of artists including Sia, the Killers, and Nicole Atkins.
Tour dates are listed below:
09/30 Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Fest
10/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
10/03 Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
10/04 Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
10/05 Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door
10/06 Seattle, WA @ The Triple Door
10/09 Aspen, CO @ Belly Up
10/11 Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
10/12 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s FoCo
10/14 Kansas City, MO @ recordBar
10/15 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
10/16 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
10/17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/19 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland, Ballroom
10/20 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
10/21 Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus
10/23 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/24 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live
10/25 New York, NY @ City Winery
10/26 New York, NY @ City Winery
This article originally appeared on Spin.