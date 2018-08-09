Watch Tyler, The Creator & Earl Sweatshirt Reunite At The Last Low End Theory

For a decade, the Low End Theory, the Los Angeles club night, was instrumental in building the wave of smart and heady beat-based music in Southern California. In the popular imagination, the night was probably most closely associated with Flying Lotus and his Brainfeeder crew, but plenty of other giants passed through the Low End Theory doors, as well, often in their infancy. Odd Future, for instance, performed at the night just as the outside world was discovering the collective, and the different members of the group returned to the night many times over the years, sometimes to debut new music.

Last night was the final Low End Theory, and it got an appropriately star-studded sendoff. The big news is that Tyler, The Creator and Earl Sweatshirt got back together onstage. Tyler and Earl were once inseparable best friends, and they haven’t done too much together in recent years. But together on that stage once again, they recaptured that old camaraderie. They ran back their oldie “Orange Juice,” the mixtape-era freestyle over Gucci Mane’s “Lemonade” beat, and it made for a joyous moment. From the stage, Tyler also remembered getting paid $500 for that first Odd Future performance, talking about how it was the most money they’d ever seen.

Other guests were there, as well. A$AP Rocky, who seems to be Tyler’s new best friend, put in an appearance. Hodgy Beats, another Odd Future original, joined the party, as did the dominant R&B lothario Ty Dolla $ign. Watch a few videos from last night below, via The FADER.

Tyler and Earl doing “Orange Juice” like a nihilistic spiritual pic.twitter.com/KRhT0EXdta — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) August 9, 2018

Tyler, at the last low end pic.twitter.com/kyA68f7mKF — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) August 9, 2018