Watch Franz Ferdinand Rock Out “Lazy Boy” On Seth Meyers

Earlier this year, the permanently wound-up Scottish rockers Franz Ferdinand came back hard with their euphoric, dance-influenced new album Always Ascending. Ever since then, they’ve been in touring mode, hitting festivals across the world. Along the way, they’ve played every late-night show that would have them, relishing any opportunity to remind the world that they have a really, really good live show. And last night, that neverending promo tour took them to Late Night With Seth Meyers.

As musical guests on Seth Meyers, Franz Ferdinand played “Lazy Boy,” one of the early singles from Always Ascending. Frontman and extremely foxy individual Alex Kapranos started the song off by playing an enormous shaker before switching back to guitar, and the band worked up a terse and nasty groove.

It wasn’t quite on the level of the Colbert performance with avant-garde hero James Chance, and of course it wasn’t anywhere near as great as seeing them in a sweaty club. But it was still very much worth your time. Check out the performance below.

Always Ascending is out now on Domino.