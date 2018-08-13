Documentary Now! Announces Original Cast Album: Company Parody

IFC’s SNL-offshoot mockumentary series Documentary Now! — created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, and Rhys Thomas and executive produced by Lorne Michaels — will return this February with seven new episodes, and the first of them is musical in nature. Specifically, Original Cast Album: Co-Op is a parody of D.A. Pennebaker’s 1970 documentary Original Cast Album: Company, which followed the tedious and exhausting overnight cast recording of Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award-winning musical.

In Documentary Now!’s version, Taran Killam, John Mulaney, and James Urbaniak play producers guiding the star-studded Co-Op cast of Alex Brightman, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, and Hamilton’s Renee Elise Goldsberry. If it’s anything like their 2016 parody of Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense, it’s sure to be a good time. Maybe it will result in another full record of fake music, too?

Documentary Now! returns in February 2019 for what they’re calling Season 52.