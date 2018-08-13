Nicki Minaj’s new album, Queen, dropped on Friday and one of its stand-out songs is called “Barbie Dreams.” On the track, Minaj raps about various male entertainers, among them Drake, Young Thug, Desiigner, DJ Khaled, and more. Notoriously absent from the list is … Stephen Colbert, who brought that to Minaj’s attention this evening on The Late Show.

“This one’s getting a lot of attention for some of the famous men you call out in this and you … in no uncertain terms describe reasons why these men would not be able to — as the kids say — ‘get with you,'” Colbert says, before running through a list of names. “But I noticed I am not on the list of men … I’m just … it’s a pretty comprehensive list! And I’m just curious, if I were to make the list, how might you inform me?”

Minaj thinks for all of about two seconds before rapping: “I might [bleep] Stephen after the show/ He gon’ come back to work with a magical glow.” Watch below.