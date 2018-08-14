Last month, the pop star Demi Lovato was hospitalized after suffering from an overdose. The initial report was that Lovato had overdosed on heroin. But now TMZ has an even more disturbing story, telling of how Lovato actually overdosed on Oxycontin that was laced with fentanyl.

Keep in mind that this is TMZ and that the site has always been hungry for tawdry and possibly dubious stories. But they’ve got this whole narrative about Lovato, after visiting a couple of parties one night, texted a drug dealer she’d been using for a few months. The two allegedly freebased Oxycontin together, and the dealer didn’t know that his drugs were laced with fentanyl. The report also says that he fled the house after he saw her overdosing and that someone on Lovato’s staff found her unresponsive the next morning. It’s tough to imagine this report coming from anyone other than the dealer or, at the very least, someone who the dealer had told the story to.

In any case, Lovato appears to be doing much better now. E! News reports that Lovato has checked into addiction rehab, where she’ll be staying for the next few months. She’s in therapy, working on “sobriety, mental health, and wellness.” She’s cancelled all of her tour dates, and she’s had some limited social contact with friends, including ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. A source close to Lovato says, “The family is trying to make sure they eliminate all distractions and want her to be focusing on her health right now… She has become more open and is happy she is getting the help she needs.”